Path from fashion to public service: Neetika Vilash, Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Pune

Yogesh Gole

It's truly fascinating how a single film can have a profound impact on someone's life trajectory. Young Deputy Commissioner of Income Tax, Pune Neetika Vilash had found inspiration in the film ‘Peepli Live’ to pursue a career in the civil services, shifting her focus from fashion designing to serving her country in the Indian Revenue Service.

Q: Tell us about your early journey.

A: I have wonderful memories of my alma mater

City Montessori School, Lucknow. In schools generally we greet each other with “Good Morning, Good Evening” but we used to say “Jai Jagat”, focus being on the world peace. Thus, I inherited my value system from school and family. My father, who retired as joint secretary (irrigation), wanted me, a 90 percenter, to be an engineer like him. However, as per my wish, I obtained a degree in fashion designing with gold medal and then did my PG from the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), New Delhi. I dabbled a bit in fashion modelling as well. During my NIFT project, my mentor asked me with which MNC I wanted to intern with but since the idea was always to pay back to the society, I decided to work with an NGO. I developed visual therapy for autistic children, the first in India to do so back in 2010, and it was widely shared. Even today, I feel it is one of my best achievements.

Q: How did the shift to civil services happen?

A: I was sure that I did not want to be in the world of glamour but use my fashion designing skills in the handicraft sector where I could help people. And then came the life changing moment for me. I watched ‘Peepli Live’ which handled the issue of farmers’ suicide. Till then, I did not have knowledge of current affairs and was not aware of the problems Indian masses face. I kept thinking for three days and nights, making me feel I need to do something. I had then come across a project by an IAS officer in a newspaper wherein raised handpump was designed for the people affected by floods so that they could get drinking water. I realised that if you have authority, you can best use your designing skills for the wellbeing of the people, making me resolve to appear in the civil services examinations.

Q: Was the road ahead easy?

A: When I first went to a coaching class, a guy there, after learning about my fashion designing background, looked at me from the top to bottom and quipped, “kaise kaise log aa jate hai yahan.” I never joined that class. I found an ardent supporter in my history teacher Alok Jha who asserted that creative people can also turn to civil services. He believed in me and insisted that I quit the job and prepare full time. I left my well-paying job as a book designer with Penguin India and plunged headlong into preparations.

Q: How did you prepare for the civil services?

A: In the first year, I had nobody to help me. True, my father supported me financially, but I did not have somebody who can guide me what do, how to do, what is to be read, and what is not. While studying in the library, I met some good people, and a group was formed. With the help of all, I succeeded in the third attempt and got into the IRS. I was in New Delhi for preparations but now, online coaching is also available. A lot of money is spent on coaching and staying in the capital so if there is a good atmosphere around, you can also study at home. I obtained coaching only for the subjects which I could not learn on my own. Extensive self-study helped me in general knowledge paper. I had chosen public administration as my optional subject.