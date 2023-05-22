Pathade, Chaudhari elected as 12th APMC chairman and vice-chairman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) alliance candidates Radhakisan Pathade and Murlidhar Chaudhary have been elected as the 12th chairman and vice-chairman of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Super Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) today. The results were declared on Monday at 1.40 pm.

The supporters of the alliance candidates and others burst crackers and played DJ music on the APMC campus at Jadhavwadi to celebrate the success.

The Super APMC has entered into the 89th year. It is the state’s biggest committee having vast jurisdiction. It may be noted the newly elected APMC body comprises 11 candidates of BJP and Shiv Sena (Shinde faction), four of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and two representatives of traders and one representative of Hamal-Mapadi. The voting to elect 18 directors was held on April 28.

It was hoped that the election for the post of chairman and vice-chairman would be held unopposed, but the election was held on Monday. Hence the candidates in the fray for the post of chairman were the alliance’s Pathade and MVA’s Jagannath Kale and for the post of vice-chairman, the election was held between alliance’s Murlianna Chaudhary and MVA’s Mahendra Khotkar filed their nominations. The representatives (elected directors) of the traders in the body Kanhaiyyalal Jaiswal and Nilesh Sethi and Hama-Mapadi’s Devidas Kirtishahi extended their support to alliance candidates Pathade and Chaudhary. Hence the duo won the election. Both of them polled 14 votes while their opponents secured only four votes.

Focus on the overall development

The MLA Haribhau Bagade said,“ Pathade has the experience of being the chairman, while Chaudhary was elected as the director in the last body. Both of them have good knowledge of APMC. The aim is for the overall development of the market committee and provide maximum facilities for the farmers, traders and customers.”