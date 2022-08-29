Patients increase in DCH OPD

Aurangabad, Aug 29:

The number of patients coming to the District Civil Hospital (DCH) have increased considerably. In all, 893 patients were reported in the outpatients department (OPD) on Monday. Hence, DCH is proving an alternative for reducing the patients load on Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

OPD and IPD facilities are available in DCH at various department. The flow of patients can be seen since morning to evening.

The doctors and the nurses are giving the medical services to the patients under the guidance of district civil surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipawale. The OPD is available between 8.30 am and 12.30 pm and 4 pm to 6 pm.

Additional civil surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf said, around 5 to 6 months back, around 200 to 300 patients used to came to DCH daily. On Monday, the total patients reported in OPD were 893, which is the record number of patients until now.