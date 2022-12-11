Patil interacts with engineering students

Aurangabad: Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil on Saturday visited the Center for Advanced Diploma in Automotive Mechatronics, which is running in collaboration with Government Polytechnic and Mercedes Benz and interacted with the students.

Principal Madhuri Ganorkar, coordinator and trainer Makarand Bhagwat informed that more than 300 students have completed this one year course after engineering degree and post graduation that started from 2019. Minister Patil interacted with the students after getting information about the drone, electric vehicle, first start-up created by the students of government engineering college. He appreciated the activities implemented by principal Dr Anjali Bhalchandra along with the students.