Patil twins shine in Police Public School results

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Aurangabad Police Public School students recorded 100 per cent result in the Class 10th examination of the Maharashtra State Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board. Twins Shivam Patil (99.6 %) and Satyam Patil (99.4%) are school toppers. A total of 122 students appeared out of which 36 scored above 90% marks bringing laurels to the school. The students were congratulated by Commissioner of Police Pravin Pawar, director Ranjit Dass, DCP HQ Nandedkar, headmistress Geeta Damodaran and the entire school staff.