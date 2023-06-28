Balcony, portion of late actor Nutan’s bungalow collapses in Thane

A balcony and a portion of a bungalow belonging to late Bollywood actor Nutan collapsed in Maharashtra’s Thane district on Tuesday, civic officials said.No one was injured in the incident that was caused due to heavy rain, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane Municipal Corporation.

The official said the bungalow, located on a hill in Mumbra, was unoccupied.Firemen were sent to the spot and the debris was cleared, added the official. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday issued an orange alert for Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Nashik, Pune and Satara and a yellow alert for Palghar, Mumbai and Sindhudurg until Thursday. The IMD declared that monsoon arrived in Mumbai on Sunday and since then heavy rainfalls have led to flooding, buildings being collapsed and traffic congestions.