Ashes 2023: Lord's Test preview as England and Australia lock horns

London [UK], June 28 : Australia will look to make their lead 2-0 while England will try to equalize the scorecard in the second test match of the Ashes Series at the historic Lord's on Wednesday.

The Ashes lived up to the expectation as Australia won the opening match by just two wickets on the last day of the first test match.

England following their "bazball" approach had declared the first innings at 393 with Joe Root's 118* and Jonny Bairstow's 78.

In response, Australia scored 386 with Usman Khawaja's excellent 141 and Alex Carey's 66. However, the England team gave a possible target of 281 to the Australian side to chase. Though the match was very close, the Aussies successfully chased it down at Edgbaston.

For Australia, Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers as he had taken four wickets each in both innings. Skipper Pat Cummins also took four wickets in the second innings.

On the other, England bowler Stuart Broad took six wickets in the match and Ollie Robinson picked five.

England's Playing XI will be without their experienced all-rounder Moeen Ali who was omitted following the finger injury he sustained at Edgbaston last week. Seamer Josh Tongue will join the side in Moeen's absence.

Australia squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wk), Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis (wk), Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc, David Warner

England squad: Ben Stokes (c), James Anderson, Jonathan Bairstow, Stuart Broad, Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Dan Lawrence, Jack Leach, Ollie Pope, Matthew Potts, Ollie Robinson, Joe Root, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

