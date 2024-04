Mitchell Starc and Sunil Narine starred in a collective bowling display for KKR as they restricted LSG to 161/7 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Sunday.

KKR bowlers restricted LSG to 49-2 in the first powerplay. Pacer Vaibhav Arora removed Quinton de Kock for 10 off 8 balls while Ramandeep Singh plucked a stunning catch to hand Starc his first wicket of the match. Earlier, Shreyas Iyer won the toss and opted to bowl first.