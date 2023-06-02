Patni-Pidit celebrate Peepal Purnima seeking protection from belligerent wife

Men worship peepal tree on the eve of Vat Purnima

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On Friday, the members of the ‘Patni-Pidit Purush Ashram' a refuge for men harassed by wives celebrated Peepal Purnima in a unique way in Karodi. The men, troubled by their belligerent wives, offered prayers to God while worshipping and circumambulating the Peepal tree, seeking protection from such tumultuous relationships.

In a society where many laws are biased towards women, numerous women misuse these laws by filing complaints against their husbands and in-laws for minor reasons. These baseless complaints have ruined the lives of many innocent men. To provide relief to the victims of such wife-centric cases, Advocate Bharat Phulare established the ashram six years ago. This ashram has seen registrations from nearly 10,200 wife victims across the country. Every Sunday, Adv Phulare offers legal guidance to these victims.

To commemorate the occasion, Peepal Purnima is celebrated annually at the ashram in Karodi, one day before Vat Purnima. During the event, the men of the ashram chanted various slogans and completed 121 circumambulations in anti-clock wise manner around the tree. Adv Phular, vice president Suresh Phular, secretary Charan Singh Gusinge, and others were present.

Establish male vigilance committee

Advocate Bharat Phulare emphasized the need to ban biased laws only favoring women. He also called for the establishment of male vigilance committees in every police station to ensure a fair approach to family dispute forums. Furthermore, he advocated for speedy resolution of such cases within one year when they reach the court.