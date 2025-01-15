Patoda ex- sarpanch's house burgled in broad daylight

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Thieves broke into the house of Kalyan Pere, the former Sarpanch of ideal village Patoda, in broad daylight on Wednesday and made off with 10 tolas of gold.

Patoda which is known as an ideal village, is under CCTV camera surveillance. Still, triple-seat thieves on a bike broke the lock of former Sarpanch Kalyan Pere's house in broad daylight on Wednesday and looted gold ornaments worth 10 tolas.

According to details, the house of Kalyan Pere, the former sarpanch of Patoda village, adjacent to the industrial area, is located in the centre of the village. The thieves, who had tied a handkerchief to their faces and came triple-seat on a two-wheeler with no plate number. They saw that Pere's house was locked.

After breaking the lock, the thieves fled with gold ornaments of 10 tolas, towards the city from the same route in just five minutes. The entire incident was recorded on a CCTV camera.

Anand from the Pere family, who were in the field, came home to bring tea when he noticed the theft. He immediately informed his father. Pere informed Satara police about the incident. The process of registering a case was going on till late at night. The incident of theft in the village in broad daylight has spread fear among the villagers.