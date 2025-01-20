Patriotism, fitness shine at Marathon

Chhatrapati SambhajinagarOver 500 runners, including city residents and Army personnel, participated in the mini-marathon organized by Young Indians (Yi) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Chapter and the Indian Army. Held in the Army Cantonment area, the event aimed to promote patriotism, unity, and physical fitness ahead of Republic Day celebrations.

The marathon featured three categories: 2.5 km, 5 km, and 10 km. Brigadier Virendra Singh flagged off the event at Sarvatra Stadium, leading by example as he also joined the race. The clean, green routes within the cantonment, usually restricted to civilians, added to the allure of the event. As the runners powered through the scenic tracks, many sought to set their personal bests alongside soldiers, contributing to the event’s festive atmosphere. The top performers were awarded medals and trophies by distinguished guests. In the 10 km categories, Santosh Wagh clinched second place in the men's race, while the top spots were claimed by military personnel whose names were kept confidential. Archana Jagtap, Abha Singh, and Rupali Siddheshwar emerged victorious in the 10 km women’s category. Meanwhile, in the 5 km events, Ram Limbhare, Tanishk, Ashish Batra, Sheetal Gangurde, Archana Shinde, and Nityashree Indragi secured top honors. The event also saw MGM Hospital offering free physiotherapy services and Mahavir Hospital providing ambulance support. The success of this initiative has led Young Indians representatives, Nilesh Patil and Hrishikesh Gawli, to pledge that the marathon will be held annually.

(WITH PHOTO)