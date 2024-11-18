Pawan Adhane's custody extended

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The main accused in the Rs 48 crore scam involving the Yashaswini Women's Self-Help Group Cooperative Credit Society, Pawan Devidas Adhane (25), has had his police custody extended until November 20. Adhane, the son of the society's president Devidas and the chief manager, was granted the extension by Sessions Judge S.S. Gorwade on Monday.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Raju Pahadia asked the court to investigate which immovable property was bought with the embezzled funds and how the proceeds were distributed among the accused. He also requested the seizure of the embezzled money and proceeds from gold sales. Police investigations revealed that the accused had hidden several loan files, requiring further investigation and their seizure. This led to the request for extending the accused’s police custody.