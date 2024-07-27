Pawar appeals to take over power from rulers in state

Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The national president of NCP (SP) and senior leader Sharadchandra Pawar applauded the activists and workers of all allying parties of the Mahavikas Aghadi for showing NDA its place by performing extremely well in the Lok Sabha elections. He appealed, “Now, to overthrow the government in the hands of the wrong people in Maharashtra, maintain the same unity in the upcoming assembly elections.”

Pawar was the chief guest of the function organised to felicitate the newly elected Congress MP Kalyan Kale on Saturday. The main office bearers and activists of Mahavikas Aghadi along with citizens from Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts were present in large numbers at MGM’s Rukmini Auditorium.

MP Nilesh Lanke, senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat, former minister MLA Rajesh Tope, retired Justice B G Kolse Patil, Anil Patel, Ranganath Kale, Prakash Mugadia, Namdev Pawar, Vijay Borade, Dwarkadas Pathrikar, Nandkumar Ghodele, Vilas Autade, Lahu Shewale, Kishore Patil and others were present on the dais. MP Kalyan Kale was felicitated along with his wife at the hands of Sharad Pawar. Senior Congress leader Keshavrao Autade made an introductory speech.

On the occasion, Sharad Pawar said, “ The code of conduct for assembly elections will come into effect in the next 70 days from yesterday. After that, the workers of all the allying parties of the Mahavikas Aghadi should unite together and make a collective effort to take away the power of the state from the hands of the wrong people and put Maharashtra on the right track.”

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat said, “Congratulations to all the voters of the two districts of Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar as you did the job of teaching a lesson to the deranged power at the national level. Now, you all determine to give a disciplined government to the state by electing the maximum number of Mahavikas Aghadi candidates even in the assembly elections.”

He came and won

When the programme began and at the same time a small-bodied person descended on the dais. At first, most people did not recognize him. However, when the name of MP Nilesh Lanke was announced and the whole auditorium welcomed him with thunderous applause.