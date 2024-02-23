Pawar denies Mahanand Dairy handover to NDDB

Deputy CM Ajit Pawar calls it revival plan: Funding announced for various projects for the city

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: State deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar on Friday refuted claims of the state government handing over Mahanand Dairy, the federation of milk producers, to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). He clarified that the government is considering a revival plan proposed by NDDB, keeping the interests of milk producers at the forefront.

DCM Pawar was talking to the reporters after attending a programme in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Friday. He addressed concerns raised by opposition leaders who accused the government of attempting to hand over the dairy and its land to a builder. He stated that the NDDB proposal involves providing financial assistance to revive the struggling dairy, with the management remaining under the control of milk producer representatives. He cited the example of a similar successful NDDB intervention in Jalgaon, where a financially troubled dairy was revived and subsequently returned to local management.

Pawar also addressed other issues concerning the city, including the proposed soft loan for the municipal corporation's water supply project. He acknowledged concerns raised by Atul Save regarding the corporation's repayment capacity and assured that the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and relevant authorities would work together to find a practical solution.

Furthermore, Pawar announced increased funding for the district's annual plan and expressed support for proposals for a new armory for the police commissionerate, handicapped building, and similar facilities in other parts of the state.

Guardian minister Sandipan Bhumre, housing minister Atul Save, MLA Satish Chavan, Divisional commissioner Madhukar Ardad, Collector Dilip Swamy, municipal commissioner G Sreekanth, Chief executive officer of ZP Vikas Meena, commissioner of police Manoj Lohia were present.