Pay dues now or face Jail

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a stern reminder to defaulters, Mahavitaran has extended its Abhay Yojana for three more months, giving consumers a final opportunity to clear their pending electricity dues with substantial discounts. However, the utility company has warned that those ignoring this scheme could face legal action, including imprisonment.

The scheme, initially set to end on November 30, 2024, has been extended to March 31, 2025, following overwhelming consumer response. It allows domestic, commercial, and industrial consumers with permanently disconnected (PD) electricity connections to settle their dues without paying interest or late fees. “This is a golden opportunity for consumers to clear their bills and avoid legal troubles. Strict action will be taken against those who reconnect electricity without authorization,” said Pawan Kumar Kachhot, Chief Engineer, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division.

-------------------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------------------------

Why the scheme matters

Under the Supreme Court’s directive, all property owners, buyers, or occupants must clear pending electricity bills. Failure to comply could lead to severe consequences, including property disputes and legal action.

-------------------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------------------------

The Abhay Yojana offers significant relief:

Consumers can pay 30% of the principal bill upfront and 70% in six instalments.

Those who pay their dues in one go receive additional discounts of 10% for low-tension users and 5% for high-tension industrial or commercial users.

Impressive results so far

Since its launch on September 1, 2024, the scheme has already recovered Rs 130 crore from 93,848 defaulters. Consumers collectively saved Rs 57.36 crore in waived interest and Rs 2.12 crore in late fees.

-------------------------------------------(BOX)-------------------------------------------

March 31: The final deadline

Mahavitaran has made it clear that this is the last extension. Post-March 31, 2025, legal action will be initiated against defaulters, and no further concessions will be granted. Unauthorized electricity reconnections will also attract severe penalties. “This is your chance to start afresh. Don’t miss it,” urged Mahavitaran in its public appeal. The clock is ticking for defaulters to clear their dues now or face the consequences.