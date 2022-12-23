"Pay the past-due electric bill or be prepared for action" Municipal corporation warns contractor

The municipal government has issued a warning to the contractor of the Kanchanwadi waste treatment plant, saying, "Inform immediately if you are going to run the project and pay the past-due electrical bill or not; else be prepared for action." The Municipal Corporation has built three waste treatment facilities. The work on the projects in Chikalthana and Padegaon is finished, and these projects are currently being worked on. Both of these projects convert the garbage into fertiliser. Their daily waste processing capacity is 150 tonnes.



In addition, initiatives for the generation of gas and power from gas have been established at Kanchanwadi. It can process 30 tonnes of garbage every day. Several months have passed since the project was put on hold. Because the project's contractor did not pay the electricity bill, the "MSEDCL" severed the power connection. The company has thus far sent the contractor letters seven times asking him to pay the bill, connect the electricity, and operate the plant at full capacity. It hasn't helped in any way, though. Therefore, on Wednesday, December 21, administrator Dr Abhijit Chowdhury attended the meeting. Representatives of the contractor firm were present at the meeting as well.



Deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav informed about the discussions held at the meeting and the order was given by the administrator. Jadhav said, 'The corporation has started preparations to take over the Kanchanwadi project. Immediately inform whether you are going to run the plant at full capacity or not, whether the electricity bill is going to be paid or not; The meeting warned the contractor to be ready for action otherwise. 'The cost of this waste processing plant is Rs 11.90 crore. Out of this, the corporation has so far made a payment of Rs 7.15 crore to the contractor. A payment of Rs 1.34 crore is pending as per the bills submitted by the contractor. The bill will not be paid unless the work is improved,' indicated Jadhav.