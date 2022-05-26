PCR to woman stealing valuables worth Rs 50K

Aurangabad, May 26:

The judicial magistrate first class (JMFC) A J Patil has awarded police custody remand (PCR) to a woman for stealing domestic material and two handcarts, all valuing Rs 50,000, till May 27.

According to complaint, Hirabai Kamlesh Vaidya (Mhada Colony in Satara Parisar) was running a tea stall in a tin shed to earn her livelihood. However, due to the pandemic situation, the hotel was closed for the past two years. As a result, she and family had left to their native village.

Hirabai and her family returned to the city on April 14 at 4 am. During her visit to the hotel, all the things and material were present in the tin shed. However, on the same day, when she went to the hotel at 4 pm, two handcarts, one steel cot and other domestic appliances were missing. The estimated cost of missing valuables is around Rs 50,000.

Satara police station had registered an offence in this regard.