PCR to worker for injuring owner with knife

Aurangabad, May 24:

The judicial magistrate first class, A N Mane, on Tuesday, has awarded police custody remand (PCR), to a former factory worker, for stabbing and injuring the small factory owner, till May 26.

According to complainant Shaikh Arbaaz Shaikh Hussain (24, Sharif Colony), he runs a small unit manufacturing animal feed in Naregaon. The accused Abdul Salim Mohammed Riyaz (Bilal Colony in Jintur and temporary resident of Sultanpur in Naregaon) was working with him, but had left the job. On May 3 night, Salim telephoned Arbaz and called him to meet at Naregaon. The unit-owner went on his bike to the factory.

The duo had long conversation and then arrived at kiosk to smoke cigarette. After sometime, Salim demanded to give his dues. Arbaz told him that he has already cleared them. This angered Salim and he took out a knife and injured Arbaz by stabbing him. The victim screamed for help. The accused after committing crime fled away from the spot. Cidco MIDC police had registered the case.

The accused was produced in the court on Tuesday. During the hearing, the assistant government pleader Jaimala Rathod requested the court for granting PCR for investigation.