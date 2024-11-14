PCR to zilla parishad extension officer till Nov 16

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Additional Sessions Judge S A Malik has awarded police custody remand (PCR) until November 16 to an extension officer in the Zilla Parishad’s Panchayat Section, Deepak Lakshman Bagul (resident of Sunny Centre, New Mondha) on Thursday. Bagul had demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 1 lakh to favour a woman sarpanch in a case filed against her.

When the accused was presented in court, Assistant Public Prosecutor Sachin Suryawanshi requested the court saying that the accused's voice has to be recorded. Earlier, the accused had mentioned that the then Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Omprakash Ramavat had taken the bribe money of Rs 1 lakh. This needs to be investigated. Earlier, during the investigation, it was found that when the Deputy CEO took the bribe, the accused also took a bribe of Rs 10,000. Furthermore, an extension officer Ghodke had demanded Rs 1 lakh and had taken Rs 20,000, but since he did not receive the remaining Rs 80,000, he submitted a negative report through the Bloc Development Officer (BDO). This was confirmed through conversations between the complainant and accused Bagul. Hence a thorough investigation into the case has to be done. Hence the court remanded the accused to police custody.