Peaceful polling amid minor disruptions

Polling for the state assembly elections took place peacefully in the police commissionerate area with tight security. The police maintained strong security throughout the area, with only a few minor incidents. CP Pravin Pawar visited sensitive polling stations to review security arrangements.

To ensure peaceful voting, both external security and station-level police forces were deployed at the polling centers. Senior police officers also conducted regular visits to polling stations, monitoring security. CP Pravin Pawar visited polling centres under the jurisdiction of MIDC Cidco, Cidco, Jinsi, Kranti Chowk, City Chowk, Pundliknagar, Satara, MIDC Waluj, Vedant Nagar, Usmanpura and Mukundwadi police stations. Upon arriving at the polling centers, he reviewed the security arrangements and gave instructions to the officers present. As a result, polling in the commissionerate's jurisdiction remained peaceful with only minor exceptions.

Brief chaos at polling centers is as follows:

There was brief chaos at polling centres in Naregaon, Brigwadi, and Jawaharnagar, where party workers created disturbances outside polling stations. Police intervened and dispersed the crowds. In Shivajinagar, at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru College polling station, rumors of bogus voting caused tension between BJP and AIMIM workers. Both sides gathered, leading to temporary unrest. However, the police handled the situation efficiently, and the chaos was quickly brought under control.