Peacock rescued and released into forest

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A weak peacock was found near the Chikalthana Bypass, unable to eat, drink or stand due to a suspected bacterial infection.

Sajid Khan informed the forest department. Forest Range Officer Shashikant Tambe sent a rescue team to secure the bird. Veterinary doctor Amit Pardeshi treated the peacock for six days to restore its health. After a week, the peacock regained the ability to fly and walk. A flying test confirmed its fitness, and it was released into the wild. The event was attended by Forest Guard Sudhir Dhawan, vice chancellor Walmiki Sarwade, Registrar Prof. Prashant Amrutkar, Kunal Dutta, Ashish Joshi, Suraj Pankade, Shubham Salve, Manoj Gaikwad, and other members of the ManwithIndies Foundation.