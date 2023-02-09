Pedestrian dies after dash by vehicle

Aurangabad

A pedestrian going on Dhamangaon to Takali Rajerai road in Khuldabad tehsil died after a dash by an unidentified vehicle on February 8 evening. The deceased has been identified as Bhimrao Maroti Bankar (57, Devlana, Khuldabad).

Police said Bankar was walking to his village Delana from Dhamangaon to Takali Rajerai road on Wednesday at around 7 pm when an unidentified vehicle dashed him. The nearby residents informed the Bazarsavangi police about the incident. PSI Vijaykumar Wagh, head constable Navnath Kolhe, Santosh Bhalerao, Santosh Pund, and others rushed the injured Bankar to the primary health centre at Bazarsavangi, where the doctors declared him dead after the examination.