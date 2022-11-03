Pedestrian injured in accident

A pedestrian was dashed by a vehicle while he was crossing the Jalna Road in Fetehpur Shivar on October 30. A case has been registered with Chikalthana police station based on the complaint lodged by the brother of the injured person Gautam Magare.

As per the complaint lodged by Chagan Magare, Gautam had gone to bring parceled food from Hotel Samadhan on Jalna Road. While he crossing the road after taking the parcel, a vehicle dashed him and he was seriously injured.

Chikalthana police rushed to the spot and took Gautam to a private hospital where he is being treated.