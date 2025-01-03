Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run accident on Gangapur Road

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A pedestrian tragically lost his life in a hit-and-run incident on Thursday night, around 8:30 PM, near Babargav Square on the Gangapur to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road.

The victim was struck by an unidentified vehicle that fled the scene immediately after the accident. Ambulance driver Sagar Shejwal, who was alerted about the accident, quickly reached the spot and rushed the critically injured pedestrian to the nearby sub-district hospital. Despite the efforts, doctors declared him dead upon arrival. The Gangapur Police have urged the public to come forward with any information that may help identify the victim. Investigations are ongoing as authorities continue to search for the vehicle and its driver involved in the accident.