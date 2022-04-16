Pediatricians should always remain updated

Dr Rajendra Vaidya: Inauguration of the Conference of Pediatricians, presence of specialist doctors from all over the State

Aurangabad, April 16:

There is a lot to learn from the patients who come to the hospital for treatment. At the same time, the patients and relatives who come to the hospital come after conducting a thorough search. Therefore, pediatricians need to be constantly updated, said senior pediatrician Dr Rajendra Vaidya. He shared his career experience with the pediatricians in the conference.

The two-day Marpcon conference on pediatrics and modern therapies began on Saturday. The forthcoming president of the Indian Pediatricians Association, Dr Upendra Kinjwadekar and president of Maharashtra Pediatricians Association Dr Hemant Gangolia inaugurated the conference. Dr Gangolia appealed to the pediatricians to practice following rules and regulation and in case of any untoward situation, all should come together and fight in a legal way.

Dr Vaidya's experience narration was the highlight of the inaugural session. He narrated his experiences regarding various patients in his long career. There is a lot to be learned from daily work, so stay alert, he appealed. He was also honored with a memento and a certificate. The chairman of the organizing committee Dr Shyam Khandelwal, secretary Dr Sandhya Kondapalle and others were present.

Seminars, presentation of research papers

Dr Renu Boralar, Dr Kedar Savleshwarkar, Dr Abhishek Parlikar, Dr Amol Joshi, Dr Sanjeevani Magar, Dr Ritesh Bisen, Dr Javed Izhar and other doctors spoke on various topics. Various research papers were read at the conference.