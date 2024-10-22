Peer Team starts NAAC assessment of Bamu

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Peer Team of the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) arrived at Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

The university applied for the fourth cycle of NAAC around three months ago. After validating the data, NAAC, headquartered in Bengaluru, sent a seven-member Team for the evaluation.

Today was the first of the three-day assessment of academic and administrative departments.

The team arrived in the city on Monday evening and entered the Bamu campus, at 9 am today. Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, director of Board of Examination and Evaluation Dr Bharati Gawali and other officers welcomed the team in front of the administrative building.

The team has been headed by Dr A N Roy, with Vimla M as the member coordinator. The other members of the team include Dr Vishal Goyal, Roveru Nagaraj, Gyanendra Kumar Raut, Sabiyasi Sarekhed, and K S Chandrasekhar.

The team members are conducting a detailed inspection of various departments, hostels, and knowledge resource centres. They will also interact with students, researchers, alumni, parents, department heads, principals, employees and members of the Management Council, with daily visits starting at 9 am and continuing until the end of office hours. Some members of the team will visit the Dharashiv sub-centre on October 23.

The academic and administrative staff, including deans and officers, are making concerted efforts to secure a favourable grade for the university. On the completion of the assessment, the Peer Team will submit an ‘Exit Report’ to the VC on Thursday evening.