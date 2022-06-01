Penal action against 290 irresponsible citizens for wasting tap water

Aurangabad, June 1:

The Nagrik Mitra Pathak (NMP) of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) surveyed different areas of the city facing scarcity of water. During door-to-door survey, the team inquired water status with 1246 citizens and took penal action against 290 irresponsible citizens for misusing tap water from May 14 to 31.

The jurisdiction of AMC comprise of nine zones. Presently, the water distribution system is being monitored by key civic officers appointed as guardian officer of each zone. The efforts are made to ensure that citizens get adequate quantity of water in taps and on regular basis. However, during the survey, the civic authorities spotted severe misuse of water like using of tap water for construction purpose, wasting large quantity of water by not fixing taps, not closing the taps and letting water flow on the road, washing of vehicles etc. Acting upon the orders of the AMC administrator A K Pandey and supervision of the deputy commissioner Somnath Jadhav, the NMP initiated the penal action and warned of taking severe action in future if the mistake is repeated. Meanwhile, the NMP head Pramod Jadhav appealed to avoid wastage of water and use it judiciously to avoid action.