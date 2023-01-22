Pending work of A’bad-Jalgaon road begins

Aurangabad: The pending construction work of the Aurangabad-Jalgaon road began because of the G-20 summit delegation visitThe repair work of Ajanta Ghat road in Sillod tehsil of the district is also being done.

All the departments from the administration are under pressure because of the ensuing visit of G-20 summit members in February this year.

Archaeology Department started cleaning and renovation works at Ajanta caves. Colouring of the safety wall of the caves is being done while a shed is being developed at the base of the caves so that tourists can use it in rain or high mercury.

The repair work of the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC)’s hotel is underway.

The four-and-a-half km road on Ajanta Ghat which was in a sorry state for the past many days is being repaired.

A tar layer was put on the road eight months ago, but, it developed potholes at various places.

District collector Astik Kumar Pandey directed the contractors to complete the Jalgaon-Aurangabad road by January 30. So, the contractors enhanced the pace of road work.

Contractor Sandeep Shelke said that all the works would be completed by January 30. The tourists of Ajanta caves have to face many problems, including the wait for a bus in an open space in the rainy and summer season. The Archaeology Department is developing the shed at the base of the caves.

Garbage at Fardapur T-point

The members of the G-20 summit will visit Ajanta caves, so, the administration is doing all preparations on a war footing. Some departments appear to neglect it. Stray animals can be seen at the garbage spread near Fardapur T-point. Gutters were filled with leaves and stones though the repair work of the Ghat is underway.

Papindraingh Y T (Ajanta Tourism Committee, president) said that the international delegates would not visit the Ajanta caves according to some persons.

“The delegation of the G-20 summit should visit the caves, because of this, the caves and their premises will be developed. We have submitted a memorandum to union Tourism Minister, State’s Tourism Minister and District collector for the delegation’s visit. There is no doubt, the delegation will visit the caves surely,” he added.

Doubt over the completion of works

The road works are going on a war footing at Ajanta Ghat.

The Jalgaon-Aurangabad road work was completed between Aurangabad and Ajanta villages. Works on bridges are also pending. It seems that the work will not complete by the given deadline of January 30.