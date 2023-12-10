Pension Janakranti Mahamorcha on Dec 12

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra State Old Pension Organisation will take out a "Pension Janakranti Mahamorcha " to the State Assembly winter session in Nagpur on December 12 to raise the demand for implementation of the old Pension Scheme for all the government and semi-government employees.

Nearly 17 lakh employees of the State are constantly demanding the implementation of the old pension scheme for a long time as the new scheme proves deceptive and it doesn't offer social and economic stability to the employees who have retired and their families.

‘Pension Sankalp Yatra’ was organised last year to draw the attention of the Government towards their demand.

The office-bearers of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University and College Teachers Organisation (Bamucto), including regional president Dr Bappasaheb Maske, general secretary Dr Maroti Tegumpure, Dr Umakant Rathod, Dr Vikram Khilare and others appealed to all employees to participate in the agitation.