People experience coldest Sunday of winter season

bitterly cold in the morning

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: This Sunday turned out to be the coldest Sunday in the city this winter. The minimum temperature dropped for the second time after November 29. The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.8 degrees Celsius today. The atmosphere was cold from dawn to 8 am. The cold did not subside even after sunrise.

There was a blanket of fog over the city and surrounding areas. The maximum temperature was recorded at 29 degrees Celsius. The humidity in the air was 45 per cent. The Meteorological Department has predicted that the cold would continue for the next few days. The cold has been being felt for the last three to four days.

The cold wave was reduced much after the unseasonal rains in the first week of December. The effect of the Fengal storm was on the atmosphere. The common men experienced conditions like humid air and scorching during that time.

After the effects of the Fengal storm subsided, unseasonal rains lashed the city and surrounding areas. The weather has been chilly for the last four days and as the cold intensified, citizens have brought warm clothes.