People need relief from inflation, unemployment

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

“The environment in the state is being made dirty deliberately by creating differences between religious groups. However, people are not interested in it, they want relief from inflation, unemployment, and farmers’ problems”, opined Nationalist Congress Party leader and legislative assembly leader of the opposition Ajit Pawar.

Pawar was in the city to attend the NCP Social Justice wing seminar on Saturday and he interacted with the press over various issues.

Pawar said, the affairs of the state are in a shabby state and corruption is on the rise.

A few days back, Shinde’s Shiv Sena published an advertisement in the newspaper. They themselves gave the advertisement and later changed it the next day. Now, BJP has instigated Shinde Group by highlighting banners in Nanded, which state ‘50 Khoke, 105 Doke’ (50 crores and 105 brains). Earlier, the Shinde Group MLA used to get annoyed with the allegations of 50 Khoke, but now BJP, their allays are alleging them. Still, they are saying that there is no indifference between them.

The issues of unemployment, and inflation are more important. The atrocities against women are on the rise and religious differences have also increased. Hence, we advise the government to look into the matter.

Former minister Rajesh Tope, MLC Satish Chavan, NCP district president Kailas Patil, city president Khawaja Sharfoddin, Surjeetsing Khungar, and others were present during the press meet.