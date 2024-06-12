People waiting for opening of Shivajinagar Underpass

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: All eyes are towards the opening of Shivajinagar underpass for the traffic as the work of fixing cement boxes was completed on Tuesday.

It may be noted that there is huge traffic congestion at the railway crossing of Shivajinagar. The issue was raised with the High Court which directed the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), PWD and railways administration to constitute a committee and construct an underpass on priority. The construction work began recently.

A jumbo girder was installed with the help of two cranes to fix cement boxes below railway tracks. The work of pushing cement boxes below railway tracks was completed between 10 am and 2 pm today.

The steel girder was removed and layers of mud and khadi stones were put on cement boxes.

The work of the railway underpass was completed. Residents of the adjoining areas are waiting for the road construction from both sides of the underpass and opening it for traffic.

The deadline to complete underpass work is up to October. Water has gathered on the underpass road. There is a possibility of affecting its work due to rain.