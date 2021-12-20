Performance of anti-encroachment squad on radar

Aurangabad, Dec 20:

The performance of the anti-encroachment squad of Aurangabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) is raising suspicion amongst the citizens. The action taken by them to remove encroachments from roads adjacent to Gajanan Maharaj Mandir, Chistiya Chowk to Cidco N-1 and others depicts no responsibility.

Every year, the squad receives around 1500 complaints, but the AMC takes action only on 100-150 complaints. It is alleged that the officers and staff from the anti-encroachment squad act only on vested interest. Their action and no action, both raises eyebrows. The squad prefers to take cursory action to show their administrator that they are active.

For example, the AMC removed illegal hutments from the Seven Hills vicinity, but the stone dust is still lying on the spot. As a result, the encroachers again started to live at the same place. The same situation is on road from Chistiya Chowk to

N-1 Cidco. The fruit vendors have encroached upon the road. The AMC cleared the encroachment and erected barbed wire fencing. However, it has been reported that these vendors are doing business from the fencing. It may be noted that the AMC had spent lakhs of rupees on this fencing.