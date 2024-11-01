Permission for one tree, nine cut down!

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A housing society in Chikalthana faces legal action after cutting down four palm trees despite only obtaining permission to remove one. The municipal gardening department has filed a complaint against the society’s officials, underscoring the need to comply with tree preservation regulations.

To cut down a tree within municipal limits, one must obtain permission from the Tree Authority Committee of the Municipal Corporation. The state government has imposed strict measures against unauthorized tree cutting, including a fine of Rs 50,000 for cutting down a single tree. The municipal corporation has actively enforced these rules in the city over the past few days. The Kasliwal Poorva Housing Society in Chikalthana obtained permission from the Tree Authority Committee to cut down one palm tree but instead cut down five palm trees, one neem tree, and three almond trees. Upon learning of this violation, gardening superintendent Vijay Patil directed Nanasahab Pathade to file a complaint against the society's president and secretary at the Cidco MIDC police station, resulting in the registration of an FIR.