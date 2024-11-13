Permission of campaign offices of Save, Jaiswal and Thorat cancelled

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

As the atmosphere for the upcoming Assembly elections heats up, three candidates contesting in the elections have been penalised for violating the Model Code of Conduct (MCC). The Assistant Returning Officers (AROs) have cancelled the permission for the campaign offices of Pradeep Jaiswal (candidate of the Mahayuti alliance from the Central constituency), Balasaheb Thorat (Uddhav Sena candidate), and Atul Save (Mahayuti candidate for the East constituency).

These candidates' campaign offices were set up within 200 meters of polling stations, which violates the provisions of the MCC. As a result, the candidates will now need to quickly take action to comply with the regulations and keep their offices operational.

In this case, Suhas Wankhede filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the High Court and also lodged an online complaint with the District Election Officer. The complaint pointed out that the campaign offices of the candidates were located within the restricted 200-meter zone of the polling stations. Upon investigation by the Returning Officers for the Central and East constituencies, the complaints were found to be true. Consequently, the permissions granted for these campaign offices have been revoked.

Details of the Violations

- The campaign office of Atul Save, located at N-3, is near a Community Centre which is also a polling station.

- The office of Pradeep Jaiswal in Samarthnagar is located near M P Law College, which is also a polling station.

- The campaign office of Balasaheb Thorat is adjacent to Shishu Vihar School, which serves as a polling station, stated the complainant Wankhede.

Information provided by the administration

Chetan Girase, Assistant Returning Officer (East constituency) stated that the permission for Atul Save’s campaign office has been cancelled, and the concerned representatives have been informed. Similarly, Vyanket Rathod, the Returning Officer (Central constituency), confirmed that the permissions for the campaign offices of Pradeep Jaiswal and Balasaheb Thorat have been revoked, and the relevant parties have been notified.

What the candidates' representatives have to say

- Representative of Atul Save: "The administration had permitted us to set up the office in this location, and we proceeded with the campaign accordingly. We will ensure that no violation of the MCC occurs."

- Representative of Balasaheb Thorat: "The office is far from the polling station, more than 200 meters away. We have taken care to cover up the banners and boards as per the instructions from the administration."

- Representative of Pradeep Jaiswal: "The office is located at a sufficient distance from the polling station. However, we have covered up the banners and boards as instructed by the administration and will relocate the office."

What the petitioner has to say

Suhas Wankhede, the petitioner, said that the complaint and the PIL were filed due to the violation of the Election Code of Conduct. Hence legal action is expected in this case."