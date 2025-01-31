Permission required before leaving the city; No misconduct allowed

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Kunal Dilip Bakliwal (resident of Beed Bypass), who has been granted bail with a bond of Rs 50 lakh and 14 stringent conditions following his arrest for verbally abusing and threatening police personnel. Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Nitin Bagate stated that the bail was issued as part of preventive action to ensure compliance with the law.

Police are gathering strong evidence against Bakliwal, who threatened officers on January 24. On Friday, the DCP’s office initiated preventive action against him. Following orders from DCP Bagate, Bakliwal was required to furnish a Rs 50 lakh bail bond, with key conditions including:

A reputable citizen as guarantor

No involvement in any cognizable or non-cognizable offenses

Respect for constitutional values

Decent behavior towards common citizens, women, children, and the elderly. As part of the preventive action, he has been given a February 4 deadline for compliance.

No association with wrongdoers

Bakliwal must inform the DCP before leaving the city and must not engage in any unlawful activities. He is also prohibited from associating with individuals involved in illegal acts. Furthermore, he must avoid any actions that could lead to disputes and strictly follow traffic regulations while maintaining respectful behavior towards government officials. Violating these conditions will result in legal action.

Strict penalties for violations

Violating the bail bond conditions could result in either a Rs 50 lakh fine or 15 days of judicial custody. "No one is above the Constitution or the law," stated DCP Nitin Bagate.