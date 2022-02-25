'Permission to say Aurangabad is granted to me as special case'

Aurangabad, Feb 25:

The Minister of State (Revenue) Abdul Sattar underlined that his superiors from the party (Shiv Sena) have been granted him permission to address Aurangabad (not Sambhajinagar) considering it as a special case.

The auspicious function of bhoomipujan of Nehru Bhavan was held at a grand level in Buddi Lane today afternoon.

While addressing the function the MoS said, " No Shiv Sena leaders, office-bearers and activists including former mayor are not allowed to say this in the last three decades." The statement drew a huge round of applause. Meanwhile, Ghodele arrived late at the function. Hence Sattar suggested welcoming him by presenting a green sapling. Although the flag is saffron, the mind is green.

Andul Sattar underlined his name has the word Satta (power) and is in power since 1983. " (Hinting towards the AIMIM) You are destined to sit in the opposition. Some Muslim leaders tried to win the political race but won the race on the limping horse (hint was towards the MP). You have returned from Uttar Pradesh and tomorrow I am going there for the campaigning of our candidate. I will speak against you (addressing the MP). Our party has fielded strong contender. You were a journalist, therefore, have a knack of prompting people to utter the words what you want."

I and Ashok Chavan are similiar

I graced the 'bhoomipujan' function of Aurangabad's Haj House in the capacity of a cabinet minister. Now, it will be dedicated in the capacity of the MoS. My case is similar to the Ashok Chavan. Earlier he was the chief minister and

then became the minister. I am handling the portfolio of revenue and rural development as MoS. The key to development is my hands, said Abdul Sattar.