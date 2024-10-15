PET result out in just 12 days

Chhatrapati Sabhajinagar: The administration of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) declared the result of Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024, at 5.30 pm, on Tuesday.

The result was out in just 12 days from the date of holding the examination. A total of 9,166 candidates appeared for PET 2024, at 11 centres, in Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts wihtin jurisidiction of Bamu on October 3.

The Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets were used for the fast evaluation of the test which had one paper of 50 questions. Each question carried two marks. There was no negative marking. The minimum passing per cent of marks for general group candidates is 50 while for the reserved category, it is 45.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawali, director of the University Network Information Centre (UNIC) and others worked for the success of the examination.

Box

Schedule for objection submission

Those who have any objection or grievance about the test result can submit it in the prescribed format up to October 21. Deputy Registrar Vijay More said that the application format is available at the online link for the examination.

Box

Synopsis submission

After the grievances clear, the eligible candidates will be allowed to submit a synopsis along with the required documents. Both PET-passed and exempted candidates will have to appear for the Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) committee of the respective subjects on the given schedule which may be declared after October 21.