PET result to likely be declared today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is likely to declare the result of Ph D Entrance Test (PET)-2024 in the evening of October 15.

The university conducted the PET on October 3 for the Ph D admissions in 44 subjects. A total of 9,166 students took the test in four sessions at 11 centres in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv districts within the jurisdiction of the university.

The minimum passing mark for the general category is 50 per cent while for reserved category candidates, it is 45 pc.

There are 1,576 seats in 44 subjects with 497 research guides from Science and Technology, Humanities, Interdisciplinary and Commerce and Management Science faculties. The paper has 50 questions, with each carrying two marks. There is no negative marking.

The administration is likely to declare the PET result tomorrow.