Petition filed against ‘Hamare Baarah’ movie

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A criminal Writ Petition was filed in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court against the movie ' Hamare Baarah’ which will be released on June 7. The petitioners' lawyers' statement said that the hearing on the petition is likely to be held on June 6.

In the petition, it was stated that the movie is hurting religious sentiments and feelings and also for violation of Fundamental Rights. It was also mentioned that this film's trailer and posters are openly and clearly defaming and insulting Muslims, the Quran and Islam religion. The petitioners also requested the court to ban the movie, its trailer and posters and lodge criminal cases against its producers and directors.

Parbhani-based former corporator Alia Anjum Mohammed and adv Nahid Anjum Saeedudin Ansari filed the criminal petition through adv Saeed Shaikh and adv Asif Patel (Parbhani).