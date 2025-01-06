Petition filed against Minister Dhananjay Munde

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Karuna Munde filed an election petition against Minister Dhananjay Munde in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court. She alleged that Dhananjay Munde won the election through corrupt means.

Adv Chandrakant Thombre in a statement stated that the stamp number of this election petition is 509/2025.

As stated in the petition, Karuna Munde filed her nomination for the MLA elections from Parli Assembly Constituency. The Returning Officer had rejected her nomination paper on October 30, 2024. However, the nomination papers of Dhananjay Munde and others were delcared valid.

The election officials announced the vicitory of Dhananjay Munde from Parli Assembly Constituency on November 23, 2024. Karuna Munde filed an election petition before the bench on January 4, 2025.

“In the declaration, Dhananjay Munde mentioned about two children when I am his legally married wife (since 1996). However, he concealed information about the property in the name of his first wife and pending court cases. Polling stations were taken over while the voting process was underway. CCTV was not allowed to be installed at many polling stations for security. NCP candidate Rajesaheb Deshmukh was not allowed to enter the polling station. He was beaten up and threatened. Also, adv Madhavrao Jadhav was beaten up. He won through corrupt means,” these allegations were made by her. Adv Chandrakant Thombre is representing Karuna Munde.