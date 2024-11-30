Petition filed against Sattar in Sillod court

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A petition was filed in the Sillod Court on the afternoon of Friday against newly elected MLA Abdul Sattar for providing false and misleading information in the affidavit attached to the nomination paper.

One Mahesh Shankar Pelli filed the petition. According to details, Abdul Sattar and Suresh Bankar were the main candidates in the Sillod Assembly Constituency. Sattar won the election by a margin of 2,420 votes, while Bankar was defeated.

Earlier, during the scrutiny of this election, Mahesh Shankar Pelli took an objection to the affidavit attached to the nomination papers filed by MLA Sattar for giving false information.

He made a complaint online with the Election Commission and Election Returning Officer Latif Pathan. But, Pathan rejected Pelli's objection in this matter.

Meanwhile, as no action was taken by the election officer concerned, Shankar Pelli and Dr Abhishek filed a petition against Sattar in the Civil and Criminal Court at Sillod on the afternoon of November 29. In this petition, Election Returning Officer Latif Ibrahim Pathan was made a respondent. Now, all eyes are on what the decision is given by the court in this matter.