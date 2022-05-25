Petrol cheaper by Rs 9.16 in the city

Prices stable for last three days

Aurangabad, May 25:

The Central government last Saturday reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel by Rs 8 and Rs 6 per litre, respectively. In the city, petrol has become cheaper by Rs 9.16 and diesel by Rs 7.48. Prices have been stable for the last three days.

Citizens were in distress due to the rising fuel prices and consequent rising inflation across the country. The pressure on the government was mounting. Finally, on Saturday, the Central government announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel. Petrol was priced at Rs 122.16 in the city on May 21. While diesel at Rs 106.40 per litre. On Sunday morning, petrol was reduced by Rs 9.16 and sold for Rs 113 per litre and diesel by Rs 7.48 and sold for Rs 98.92 per liter. The Centre has reduced excise duty on petrol by Rs 8 and diesel by Rs 7. Petrol in the city was reduced by Rs 1 and diesel by Rs 1.48 per liter in addition to what was announced by the Centre. In this regard, petrol pump owner Hiten Patel said that if the Centre reduced the excise duty, the VAT would be reduced automatically. Accordingly, these prices have come down.

Relief to vehicle owners

Citizens were relieved by the reduction in fuel prices. Like other States, the Maharashtra government should give more relief by cutting taxes, said the vehicle owners.

How much fuel reduction: (Per liter)

Date Petrol Diesel

May 21 Rs 122.16 Rs 106.40

May 22 Rs 113 Rs 98.92

May 25 Rs 113 Rs 98.92

Daily fuel sales in the city:-

-280 total petrol pumps in the district

-55 petrol pumps within the municipal limits

-3 lakh litres of petrol and 1.50 lakh of diesel sold daily