Petrol reaches Rs 121.32 per liter, breaks six-month record

Diesel price rises by Rs 8 in 15 days

Aurangabad, April 5:

Petrol-diesel prices are rising every day. In the last 15 days, petrol has gone up by Rs 7.97 and is being sold at Rs 121.32 per liter and diesel by Rs 8.03 and is sold for Rs 105.56 per liter. Petrol prices have broken a six-month record, while diesel has reached a new record.

On November 3, 2021, petrol was being sold at Rs 117.52 per liter and diesel at Rs 112.18 per liter. However, the Central government then reduced the excise duty to Rs 5.82 per liter. The prices dropped to Rs 111.64 on November 4, while diesel was priced at Rs 112.18 and was reduced to Rs 95.79. Elections in five states had stabilized the prices for five months. On March 22, the prices started rising again. Fuel prices are rising every day. In November, petrol was sold at a high of Rs 117.52. But breaking the record, petrol reached 121.32 on Tuesday, while diesel still has Rs 6.62 left to reach the November high of Rs 112.18. According to petrol pump owners, it is difficult to say how many more days petrol-diesel prices will go up. But the effects of this rise are being felt on the prices of essential commodities.

Vehicle owners stopped looking at the meter

When the vehicle owner visited the petrol pump, he used to look at the meter showing the petrol price. However, now that prices are rising every day, motorists have stopped looking at the meter. More than 60 percent of citizens buy petrol of Rs 100 and Rs 200, said pump attendants.

Chakka jam protest

The transport unions have warned the Central government of going on a nationwide Chakka Jam agitation in the next few days demanding to curb the rise in diesel prices. Fayyaz Khan, president of the Aurangabad goods transporters association, said that preparations have started for the protest.

Rise in petrol-diesel

Year and month Petrol (liter) Diesel

November 3, 2021 Rs 117.52 Rs 112.18

November 4, 2021 Rs 111 64 Rs 95.79

5 April 2022 Rs 121.32 Rs 105.56