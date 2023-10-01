PF officials hold cleanliness drive at the district cricket ground

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: On the occasion of Mahatma Gandhi's birth anniversary, the ‘Swachhata Hi Seva', initiative started across the country from Sunday. Under this, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district cricket ground at Cidco N-2 was cleaned on behalf of the regional office of the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO).

.

This initiative was inaugurated by housing minister Atul Save. Speaking on the occasion, Save while explaining the importance of cleanliness appealed to the citizens to contribute in this initiative. PF commissioner Jagdish Tambe gave information about the initiative. He mentioned that there is a need to create awareness among the masses about cleanliness. He also called for cooperation to spread the benefits of social security schemes to all. Regional PF commissioner Ramesh Kumar, assistant commissioner Rajendra Rajderkar, Balaji Munde and Santosh Dandge were present. Other officers and employees of the PF office participated spontaneously in this activity. PA Babrekar, Manohar Joshi, supervisor Sunil Panikkar took efforts.