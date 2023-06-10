PG admissions process gets momentum

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The admission process for the different postgraduate courses in the city campus and Dharashiv sub-campus of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) is getting momentum with the declaration of undergraduate courses result. The online registration for the two-year and one-year PG diploma courses began on June 5 while its last date is June 15.

With the declaration of undergraduate courses on Thursday, the admission process is getting momentum.

The registration fee for the general category is Rs 200 while for the reserved category it is Rs 100.

The candidates can fill their academic information online up to June 17. Each department will carry out scrutiny of online applications from June 11 to 19. The admission process will be held in two phases.

In the first phase, candidates from other universities will be admitted while in the second phase, students from the home university will get admissions.

The provisional general merit list of home and other university-eligible candidates will be displayed on June 20. The candidates can submit grievances about the list from June 21 to 23. The final merit list will be released on June 28. The counselling for selected candidates from other universities will be held at the university auditorium on July 1.

Box

Schedule for home university candidates

The faculty-wise counselling schedule for home university candidates is as follows:

—Counselling round for Science and Technology faculty to be held at university auditorium on July 4

—Counselling round for Humanities and Interdisciplinary faculties to be conducted at university auditorium on July 6

—Counselling round for Commerce and Management Science Faculty (for M-Commerce and MMS) will be arranged at the Commerce Department on July 6.

Box

Spot admission on July 13

The vacant seats for spot admission will be displayed on July 10. The spot admission will be conducted in the Departments concerned on July 13. The classes of the first semester will commence on July 7. The classes for candidates of the III, V and VII semesters will start on June 15.