PG exams began within Bamu’s jurisdiction

Aurangabad, June 21:

The postgraduate courses examinations began within the jurisdiction of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Tuesday.

Thousands of students from 80 colleges in Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts have registered for the March/April 2022 session examinations.

The examination of 23 PG courses (I to IV semesters) began at 101 centres in the four districts today. The names of the courses included M A, M Sc, M Com, MSW, M Com, MCA, MBA and M P Ed.

Box

17 centres in city

There are 17 centres in the including Deogiri College, M P Law College, I B Pathak College for Women, Government College of Arts and Science, Dr Rafiq Zakaria College for Women and S B College of Arts and Commerce.

Box

Exam changed at 11th hour

The university changed the two centres of the MBA course in the city on Monday evening. The students faced inconvenience due to the change of the centres just one day before the commencement of the paper. Bamu was in limelight in the first of the current of allotting students to a centre of the city beyond their capacity.

The Higher and Technical Education Department had taken the notice of the incident. The centre was changed on the same day.