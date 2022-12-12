PG exams to begin on Dece 22

Aurangabad: The Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) will conduct various postgraduate courses winter session examination from December 22.

Talking to this newspaper, BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that students (backlog) of the first, second and fourth semesters of PG courses including, MA, M Com and M Sc would appear for the November-December session examinations.

He said that the candidates of the third semester would take their examinations on January 5, 2023.

A total of 17,000 candidates from Aurangabad, Jalna, Beed and Osmanabad districts have registered for the examination. He said that there would be 110 centres in the four districts.

Depts exams to be held Dec-Jan

The academic flexibility of the university's departments was withdrawn during the last academic year. So, BoEE held the examinations of department students simultaneously with affiliated colleges examinees.

The Academic Council of Bamu accorded academic flexibility for the departments from the current academic year. Now, the departments will have to hold their examination on their own. The BoEE asked the departments to complete the examination processes in December 2022 and January 2023.

27 K to appear for UG exams

Nearly 27,000 students first to the final year of different professional courses and first year of traditional courses will take their winter session examination along with PG students.