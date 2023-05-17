PG exams to commence on May 31

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The postgraduate courses examinations to be conducted by the Examinations Department of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy would commence on May 31 while professional courses students would appear for the examinations on June 6.

Director of Board of Examination and Evaluation (BoEE) Dr Bharati Gawali said that students of 32 courses (pattern 2021), including M A, M Sc, M Com, MSW, MCA, and MMS, would take their examinations at 78 centres in the four districts.

She said that the examinations of B Ed, B P Ed, M Ed, MP Ed, LLB, LLM, MBA, Engineering, Pharmacy and other professional courses would commence on June 6.

Dr Bharati said that the PG examinations of the old pattern of 2015 began at 78 centres on Tuesday. A total of 10 flying squads were appointed to put a check on the malpractice. Deputy registrar Dr Ganesh Manza said that the highest number of the centres are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar followed by Beed (21), Jalna and Dharashiv 13 each. The BoEE director said that the assessment work of undergraduate courses examinations held between March 21 and April 16 was at the final stage.

UG 1st-yr exam

The first semester students of undergraduate courses (credit pattern of 2022) will appear for the March/April session examination on May 31 onwards