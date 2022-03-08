Ph D aspirants asked to upload joining report, fee receipt

Aurangabad, March 8:

The Ph D candidates will have to upload the joining report and fee receipt in their online account to complete the admission process.

It may be noted that the office of the Board of Examinations and Evaluation (BoEE) of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) released a provisional admission confirmation letter of more than 4,000 candidates in the online account. The Research and Recognition Committee (RRC) gave final approval to the Ph D research proposals of the candidates during the last week.

Talking to this newspaper, BoEE director Dr Ganesh Manza said that the candidates would have to upload the fee receipt and joining report with the signature of the guide and research centre on the portal within a given deadline.

He said that the detailed instructions about the process were also made available in students' account. Each of the candidates will have to pay Rs 1949 fees on the university’s portal and download receipt.

The last date of submission of the joining report online is 10 days from the date of receiving the confirmation letter.

Application can be submitted for subject correction

There are errors in candidates' subjects in the confirmation letter. They can submit the application for the correction of a subject on the Ph D portal. Also, those who wish to apply for the scholarship but, did not get a confirmation letter, can submit the request for the letter.